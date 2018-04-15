today's leftovers
simple
Every now and then, for one reason or another, I am sat in front of a Linux-powered computer with the graphical user interface disabled, instead using an old-school text-only mode.
A month with Dell XPS 13 (9370)
After years of using Thinkpads, I went for a Dell XPS 13 with Ubuntu. Although I had bought devices with Linux pre-installed and laptops for friends as well, this was going to be my first own laptop coming with Ubuntu straight from the factory.
Thin Clients, The Walking Dead Of Computing
Most of us are doing a lot on the web anyway. There’s not much difference between a web-application running on a server somewhere or a desktop application running on a server in the building. Thin clients just won’t die as much as haters wish.
logstash 5.6.9 released with logstash-filter-grok 4.0.3
Calamares GeoIP
Calamares is a distribution-independent (Linux) system installer. Outside of the “big five” distro’s, many smaller “boutique” distro’s need an installer, and Calamares is a highly configurable one that they can use. There’s a few dozen distro’s that I know of that use it (although I’ve only actually installed maybe six of them).
Cockpit 166
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 166.
KDE’s New Elisa Music Player: So Close, Yet So Far Away
With the rise of streaming services bringing easy access to media, owning your own music and movies is at a seemingly all-time low. In my case, it wasn’t until recently that I started recollecting local music files again once I started caring more about the quality of music that I was listening to.
Atom-based embedded PC supports up to four removable SATA drives
IEI’s Linux-ready “IBX-660” is a rugged, storage-oriented embedded computer with a Bay Trail Atom, 4x removable SATA bays, 2x GbE ports, 4x USB, HDMI, mini-PCIe, and -40 to 50°C support.
Eclipse and Linux Launch Projects to Help IoT Developers
The Eclipse and Linux foundations are offering new projects for developers working on Internet of Things (IoT) projects.
Eclipse is introducing Mita, a language for embedded IoT. Linux has announced an open source reference hypervisor project designed for IoT device development.
7 tips from multi-cloud masters
Google Kaniko Tool Wrenches on Container Privilege Concern
Google unveiled an open source tool that targets container security issues tied to the granting of privileged access to a Docker-based container. Docker containers are by default not granted privileged access to root content, though that does limit their agility.
Analysts have noted that the privileged and root access issues remain a sticking point for securing container deployments.
An Update on Linux Journal
First, keep the great ideas coming—we all want to continue making Linux Journal 2.0 something special, and we need this community to do it.
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X + Ryzen 7 2700X Linux Benchmarks
The embargo on the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700X processors has expired now that these Ryzen+ CPUs are beginning to ship today. We can now talk about the Linux support and the initial performance figures for these upgraded Zen desktop CPUs.
Rise of the Tomb Raider Release and Performance
Elections for openSUSE Board and Schedule
