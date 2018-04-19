Riot: A Distributed Way of Having IRC and VOIP Client and Home Server
Submitted by itsfoss on Thursday 19th of April 2018 08:49:46 PM Filed under
Riot is a free and open source decentralized instant messaging application that can be considered an alternative to Slack. Take a look at features of Riot, installation procedure and usage.
Riot is a free and open source decentralized instant messaging application that can be considered an alternative to Slack. Take a look at features of Riot, installation procedure and usage.
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 635 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
11 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
6 days 8 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago