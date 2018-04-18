Nix This Innovative OS for Its Uninviting Complexity
I had to keep reminding myself that I was not dealing with an extreme case of Arch Linux instead of GNU/Linux. NixOS is more demanding and definitely not a distro for users with anything less than advanced skills.
To say NixOS comes with a steep learning curve and lots of hands-on overhead is putting it mildly. If you are a typical Linux user who lacks sysadmin training, avoid NixOS like a malware attack hiding in plain sight.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 585 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
11 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
6 days 8 hours ago
1 week 15 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago