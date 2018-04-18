Games Leftovers
-
Satellite Reign is currently free in the Humble Store, lots of Linux games on sale across different stores
It seems every week there's a new deal going on you don't want to miss! Right now Humble Store is offering free copies of Satellite Reign and other stores also have sales on.
The current Humble Monthly will also allow you to unlock the recently released Linux port of RUINER along with Kerbal Space Program.
-
Check your privacy settings on GOG, as they're rolling out a new profile system
Buried in the GOG forum, a staff member has noted that GOG accounts have new privacy options ahead of the release of their own version of user profiles. It seems GOG are continuing to become a little like Steam as time goes on, with their Galaxy client that still isn't on Linux (and isn't a priority last we heard) and now this.
-
Sword fighter 'Blade Symphony' has delayed the next update that was due to get Linux support
It seems the developer of Blade Symphony [Steam] has had a case of feature-creep and so the next update that was due with Linux support is going to be late.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 349 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
11 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
6 days 8 hours ago
1 week 15 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago