FoundationDB Source Code Shared
-
Apple’s cloud database FoundationDB now open source
Apple has just released a new open source project on Github. FoundationDB is described as “a distributed database designed to handle large volumes of structured data across clusters of commodity servers”. The database system is focused on performance, scalability and fault-tolerance. Meaning projects that use the database for their backend are faster and less expensive to maintain.
-
Apple Open Sources FoundationDB
-
Apple continues open source campaign by releasing FoundationDB on GitHub
-
Apple-owned FoundationDB open sources the core technology at the heart of iCloud
-
FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 544 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FoundationDB Source Code Shared
Learn to use GitHub, GitHub Releases Atom 1.26
Games Leftovers
Linux and Linux Foundation
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago
3 days 19 hours ago
5 days 2 hours ago
6 days 11 hours ago