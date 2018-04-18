Security Leftovers
Hackers once stole a casino's high-roller database through a thermometer in the lobby fish tank
Hackers are increasingly targeting "internet of things" devices to access corporate systems, using things like CCTV cameras or air-conditioning units, according to the CEO of a cybersecurity firm.
The internet of things refers to devices hooked up to the internet, and it has expanded to include everything from household appliances to widgets in power plants.
Nicole Eagan, the CEO of Darktrace, told the WSJ CEO Council Conference in London on Thursday: "There's a lot of internet-of-things devices, everything from thermostats, refrigeration systems, HVAC systems, to people who bring in their Alexa devices into the offices. There's just a lot of IoT. It expands the attack surface, and most of this isn't covered by traditional defenses."
Certificate Transparency and HTTPS
CT stands for “Certificate Transparency” and, in simple terms, means that all certificates for websites will need to be registered by the issuing Certificate Authority (CA) in at least two public Certificate Logs.
Security updates for Thursday
IBM introduces open-source library for protecting AI systems
How to combine SSH key authentication and two-factor authentication on Linux
openSUSE Heroes loves Let’s Encrypt™ – Expect certificate exchange
openSUSE loves Let's Encrypt™
Maybe some of you noticed, that our certificate *.opensuse.org on many of services will expire soon (on 2018-04-23).
As we noticed that – as well – we decided to put a bit of work into this topic and we will use Let’s Encrypt certificates for the encrypted services of the openSUSE community.
This is just a short notice / announcement for all of you, that we are working on this topic at the moment. We will announce, together with the deployment of the new certificate, the regarding hashes and maybe some further information on our way of implementing things.
