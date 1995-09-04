Linux Kernel 4.15 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Move to Linux 4.16 Now
After a very busy cycle due to the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, which were publicly disclosed earlier this year and later discovered to put billions of devices using modern processors at risk of attacks, the Linux 4.15 kernel series was released at the of January heavily redesign against two critical hardware bugs.
Now, nearly three months and only eighteen maintenance updates later, the Linux 4.15 kernel series reached end of life and it will no longer receive support. As such, all those using a kernel from the Linux 4.15 branch on their GNU/Linux distributions are urged to upgrade to the latest Linux 4.16 kernel series as soon as possible.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 80 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
19 hours 27 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
4 days 12 hours ago
5 days 19 hours ago
1 week 4 hours ago