Red Hat Rebranding and Shares
-
Taking a look at Red Hat’s ‘radically open brand evolution project’
The project was disclosed by Red Hat in a blog post in February as part of what the Hatters describe themselves as a “radically open brand project.” The Linux and cloud services firm ran a survey seeking “input. It closed Feb. 25.
-
Fedoras forever? A logo change at Red Hat is coming this year.
As corporate logos go, Red Hat's fedora-sporting "Shadowman" is about as iconic as they come, but he could be living on borrowed time.
The software company, based in downtown Raleigh, is in the midst of an "open brand project" and in October is due to roll out an all-new logo. The color red, and a hat, are likely to figure in it somehow presuming in-house designers follow the advice they're getting from customers and employees.
But Shadowman's survival is far from assured, as the company has already said its research suggests he's "seen as more secretive than open, and more villainous than heroic."
-
2 Stocks Taking a Gut Shot: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Risk Malaise Alert in Option Market: Red Hat Inc Implied Price Swing Hits A Weakened Level
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FFmpeg 4.0 Released
Graphics: AMD, Intel and Vulkan
Games Leftovers
Red Hat Rebranding and Shares
Recent comments
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
6 days 3 hours ago
1 week 12 hours ago