As corporate logos go, Red Hat's fedora-sporting "Shadowman" is about as iconic as they come, but he could be living on borrowed time.

The software company, based in downtown Raleigh, is in the midst of an "open brand project" and in October is due to roll out an all-new logo. The color red, and a hat, are likely to figure in it somehow presuming in-house designers follow the advice they're getting from customers and employees.

But Shadowman's survival is far from assured, as the company has already said its research suggests he's "seen as more secretive than open, and more villainous than heroic."