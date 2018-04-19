Games Leftovers
-
What you need to know about blockchain technology and gaming
To say that blockchain technology is big news is an understatement. It is the technology to be involved with right now if you’re interested in a disruptive technology. As a refresher, it is the underlying technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is also behind an emerging trend in gaming called blockchain gaming, or crypto gaming.
Blockchain is simply a transaction that is recorded and added to a previous transaction, forming a chain of data. Each transaction added to the chain can account for many different things. For example, with Bitcoin, the transaction that makes up blockchain data here is the movement/discovery of units of the cryptocurrency.
-
Don't Bother Trying AMDVLK Vulkan With Rise of the Tomb Raider Right Now
Following yesterday's 20-way graphics card comparison for Rise of the Tomb Raider that debuted yesterday on Linux and is exclusively powered by Vulkan, my next benchmarking objective was trying out the official AMD Vulkan driver, AMDVLK, to see how it would work given the successes of RADV on launch-day for this latest Feral Interactive game port.
-
Strategic RPG 'For The King' has left Early Access and is now on Linux
For The King, a strategic RPG with tabletop and roguelike elements has recently left Early Access, it seems they also published the Linux version too.
We've reached out to the developer for a review key, so hopefully we can give it some proper thoughts in good time. At least early indications are that it's quite good, going by what users think of it.
-
Hollow Knight: Lifeblood is out as another free update and it's looking good
Hollow Knight: Lifeblood has just released aiming to make the already amazing action adventure game even better. I must say,
-
Basingstoke, the new tense stealth and action title from Puppy Games to release April 27th
Puppy Games latest game Basingstoke, which mixes in stealth and action is going to release April 27th with full Linux support.
-
God game 'The Universim' to enter Steam Early Access in August with Linux support
I spoke to Alex Koshelkov, Founder & CEO Crytivo last night. They confirmed to me that the Steam Early Access release will indeed have a Linux version, which will not use their current updater (which requires a mono-complete install to work) since it will update via Steam directly which is going to be much nicer. The actual game is built from Unity, so it should be fine.
-
Graveyard Keeper looks weird and interesting in their new gameplay reveal
Graveyard Keeper [Official Site], from Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild finally has some proper gameplay to show off and it's equal parts weird, grim and quite interesting.
-
Want to try Wild Terra Online? We have another load of keys to give away
-
