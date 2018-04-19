FFmpeg 4.0 Released
-
FFmpeg 4.0 released
Version 4.0 of the FFmpeg multimedia toolkit is out. There is a long list of new filters, formats, and more; see the announcement for details.
-
April 20th, 2018, FFmpeg 4.0 "Wu"
-
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
FFmpeg 4.0 is now available as the latest major release for this widely-used open-source multimedia encode/decoder library.
FFmpeg 4.0 introduces NVIDIA NVDEC GPU-based decoding for H264 / MJPEG / HEVC / MPEG-1/2/4, VC1, VP8, and VP9 formats. This release also adds an Intel QSV accelerated overlay filter, an OpenCL overlay filter, VA-API MJPEG and VP8 decoding support, new VA-API filters, and many other accelerated code path improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 458 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FFmpeg 4.0 Released
Graphics: AMD, Intel and Vulkan
Games Leftovers
Red Hat Rebranding and Shares
Recent comments
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 20 hours ago
6 days 3 hours ago
1 week 12 hours ago