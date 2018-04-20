Mozilla: Virtual Reality in Mixed Reality, Taskcluster Development Building Bold New Worlds With Virtual Reality From rich text to video to podcasts, the Internet era offers an array of new ways for creators to build worlds. Here at Mozilla, we are particularly excited about virtual reality. Imagine moving beyond watching or listening to a story; imagine also feeling that story. Imagine being inside it with your entire mind and body. Now imagine sharing and entering that experience with something as simple as a web URL. That’s the potential before us.

This Week in Mixed Reality: Issue 3 This week we’re heads down focusing on adding features in the three broad areas of Browsers, Social and the Content Ecosystem.

New to me: the Taskcluster team At this time last year, I had just moved on from Release Engineering to start managing the Sheriffs and the Developer Workflow teams. Shortly after the release of Firefox Quantum, I also inherited the Taskcluster team. The next few months were *ridiculously* busy as I tried to juggle the management responsibilities of three largely disparate groups.

Taskcluster migration update: we're finished! Over the past few weeks we've hit a few major milestones in our project to migrate all of Firefox's CI and release automation to taskcluster. Firefox 60 and higher are now 100% on taskcluster!