Linux Foundation Leftovers
Cloud Foundry eyes China’s market with Alibaba Cloud’s membership
Alibaba Cloud announced it is deploying Cloud Foundry on its infrastructure alongside joining the Cloud Foundry Foundation as a gold member.
Cloud Foundry Remains Committed, Cautious on Kubernetes
The Cloud Foundry Foundation continues to garner strong support from the developer community. But the ongoing surge in interest around the use of Kubernetes to exploit containers for cloud deployments has placed a focus on how the Cloud Foundry Foundation will evolve.
The topic of Kubernetes integration with Cloud Foundry was part of several sessions and keynote addresses at this week’s Cloud Foundry Summit. While the organization has tangentially begun to integrate the container orchestrator into its work, it remains cautious on a stronger embrace.
Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry grow closer
Containers are eating the software world — and Kubernetes is the king of containers. So if you are working on any major software project, especially in the enterprise, you will run into it sooner or later. Cloud Foundry, which hosted its semi-annual developer conference in Boston this week, is an interesting example for this.
Cloud Foundry PaaS shops hone software delivery process
Enterprises that have deployed Cloud Foundry platform as a service found it catalyzed new thinking about the application delivery process and other organizational practices.
Hyperledger bug bounty program goes public
Hyperledger is an open-source project and hub for developers to work on blockchain technologies.
The Hyperledger infrastructure is being developed in order to support cross-industry uses of distributed ledger technologies, most commonly associated with the exchange of cryptocurrency.
[...]
Over the past year, Hyperledger has formalized how blockchain projects can move from development to their first 1.0 release. This process now includes a number of security requirements, including meeting the demands of the Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII), which sets "best practice" requirements for open-source project security.
In addition, up to three members of a project must be nominated to the Hyperledger security team to help triage and resolve vulnerabilities.
iconectiv Brings Device ID Expertise to the Linux Foundation
The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company iconectiv this week joined the Linux Foundation Networking Fund. iconectiv is perhaps most well-known as a Local Number Portability Administrator (LNPA). In this role the company handles the administrative work to enable people to port their phone numbers between different service providers. It operates as the LNPA for the majority of countries in the world. It was named as the LNPA for the United States in 2016, taking over the role from Neustar.
