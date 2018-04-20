Hyperledger is an open-source project and hub for developers to work on blockchain technologies.

The Hyperledger infrastructure is being developed in order to support cross-industry uses of distributed ledger technologies, most commonly associated with the exchange of cryptocurrency.

[...]

Over the past year, Hyperledger has formalized how blockchain projects can move from development to their first 1.0 release. This process now includes a number of security requirements, including meeting the demands of the Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII), which sets "best practice" requirements for open-source project security.

In addition, up to three members of a project must be nominated to the Hyperledger security team to help triage and resolve vulnerabilities.