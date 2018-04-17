OSS Leftovers
-
IRS Website Crash Reminder of HealthCare.gov Debacle as OMB Pushes Open Source
OMB is increasingly pushing agencies to adopt open source solutions, and in 2016 launched a pilot project requiring at least 20 percent of custom developed code to be released as open source – partly to strengthen and help maintain it by tapping a community of developers. OMB memo M-16-21 further asks agencies to make any code they develop available throughout the federal government in order to encourage its reuse.
“Open source solutions give agencies access to a broad community of developers and the latest advancements in technology, which can help alleviate the issues of stagnated or out-dated systems while increasing flexibility as agency missions evolve over time,” says Henry Sowell, chief information security officer at Hortonworks Federal. “Enterprise open source also allows government agencies to reduce the risk of vendor lock-in and the vulnerabilities of un-supported software,” he adds.
-
Migrations: the sole scalable fix to tech debt.
Migrations are both essential and frustratingly frequent as your codebase ages and your business grows: most tools and processes only support about one order of magnitude of growth before becoming ineffective, so rapid growth makes them a way of life. This isn't because they're bad processes or poor tools, quite the opposite: the fact that something stops working at significantly increased scale is a sign that it was designed appropriately to the previous constraints rather than being over designed.
-
Gui development is broken
Why is this so hard? I just want low-level access to write a simple graphical interface in a somewhat obscure language.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 523 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenBSD and NetBSD
Security: Twitter and Facebook
Beginner Friendly Gentoo Based Sabayon Linux Has a New Release
The team behind Sabayon Linux had issued a new release. Let’s take a quick look at what’s involved in this new release.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 48 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
11 hours 21 sec ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago