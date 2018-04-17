today's leftovers
-
CRI: The Second Boom of Container Runtimes
Harry (Lei) Zhang, together with the CTO of HyperHQ, Xu Wang, will present “CRI: The Second Boom of Container Runtimes” at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU 2018, May 2-4 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The presentation will clarify about more about CRI, container runtimes, KataContainers and where they are going. Please join them if you are interested in learning more.
-
Meet Gloo, the ‘Function Gateway’ That Unifies Legacy APIs, Microservices, and Serverless
Gloo, a single binary file written in Go, can be deployed as a Kubernetes pod, in a Docker container, and now also on Cloud Foundry. The setup also requires a copy of Envoy, though the installation process can be greatly simplified through additional software developed by the company, TheTool. The user then writes configuration objects to capture the workflow logic.
-
Why is the kernel community replacing iptables with BPF?
The Linux kernel community recently announced bpfilter, which will replace the long-standing in-kernel implementation of iptables with high-performance network filtering powered by Linux BPF, all while guaranteeing a non-disruptive transition for Linux users.
-
The developer of Helium Rain gave an update on their sales, low overall sales but a high Linux percentage
Helium Rain [Steam, Official Site], the gorgeous space sim from Deimos Games is really quite good so it's a shame they've seen such low overall sales. In total, they've had around 14,000€ (~$17,000) in sales which is not a lot for a game at all.
The good news, is that out of the two thousand copies they say they've sold, a huge 14% of them have come from Linux. It's worth noting, that number has actually gone up since we last spoke to them, where they gave us a figure of 11% sales on Linux.
-
Want to try Wild Terra Online? We have another load of keys to give away (update: all gone)
Wild Terra Online [Steam], the MMO from Juvty Worlds has a small but dedicated following, now is your chance to see if it's for you.
-
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
Arch Linux is finally transitioning to glibc 2.27, which may make for a faster system.
Glibc 2.27 was released at the start of February. This updated GNU C Library shipped with many performance optimizations particularly for Intel/x86_64 but also some ARM tuning and more. Glibc 2.27 also has memory protection keys support and other feature additions, but the performance potential has been most interesting to us.
-
Installed nvidia driver
-
Stephen Smoogen: Fedora Infrastructure Hackathon (day 1-5)
-
Design and Web team summary – 20 April 2018
The team manages all web projects across Canonical. From www.ubuntu.com to the Juju GUI we help to bring beauty and consistency to all the web projects.
-
Costales: UbuCon Europe 2018 | 1 Week to go!!
We'll have an awesome weekend of conferences (with 4 parallel talks), podcasts, stands, social events... Most of them are in English, but there will be in Spanish & Asturian too.
-
Tough, modular embedded PCs start at $875
Advantech has launched two rugged, Linux-ready embedded DIN-rail computers with Intel Bay Trail SoCs and iDoor expansion: an “UNO-1372G-E” with 3x GbE ports and a smaller UNO-1372G-J with only 2x GbE, but with more serial and USB ports.
-
OpenBSD and NetBSD
Security: Twitter and Facebook
Beginner Friendly Gentoo Based Sabayon Linux Has a New Release
The team behind Sabayon Linux had issued a new release. Let’s take a quick look at what’s involved in this new release.
Android Leftovers
