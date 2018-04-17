Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 21st of April 2018 04:14:24 PM

While everyone knows that most Linux distributions (distros) are free to download, not everybody is aware that you also have access to thousands of cost-free applications through your operating system’s package manager.

Many of the more user-friendly distros will come with a selection of software preinstalled to help you get started, but there are many more apps out in the wild, under continuous development.