Xfce Releases/Updates
-
Xfce Settings 4.12.3 / 4.13.2 Released
Fixes galore! Xfce Settings 4.12.3 and 4.13.2 were released on March 18th with several improvements, feature parity, and translations.
-
Xfce PulseAudio Plugin 0.4.0 (and 0.4.1) Released
Stable as a rock. Xfce PulseAudio Plugin hit a new stable milestone with the 0.4.0 release. This release wraps up the awesome development cycle we’ve had on this over the last few months and is recommended for all users.
-
Xfce Settings Update Brings Better Multi-Monitor Support
While still waiting on the long-awaited Xfce 4.14, out this weekend is an Xfce Settings 4.14.2 preview release as well as an Xfce Settings 4.12.3 stable series update.
Both of these Xfce Settings updates bring better multi-monitor support, including visualization of all display configuration states, visually noting if two displays are mirrored, always drawing the active display last so it's on top, and a number of fixes pertaining to the multi-monitor display handling from this Xfce desktop settings agent.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 651 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt/KDE: Qt5 in Debian and Slackware, QtCreator on Android, KDE Discover, and Plasma's 10th Anniversary
GNOME: Getting Real GNOME Back in Ubuntu 18.04, Bug Fix for Memory Leak
Graphics: AMDVLK, XWayland and Vulkan
Xfce Releases/Updates
Recent comments
20 hours 5 sec ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 13 hours ago
2 days 14 hours ago
3 days 9 hours ago
3 days 10 hours ago
4 days 14 hours ago
5 days 18 hours ago
1 week 1 hour ago