Graphics: AMDVLK, XWayland and Vulkan
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Stack Gets Updated With More Extensions, Optimizations & Fixes
AMD developers maintaining their official Vulkan cross-platform driver code have pushed their end-of-week updates to their external source repositories for those wanting to build the AMDVLK driver on Linux from source.
This latest AMDVLK push updates not only their PAL (Platform Abstraction Layer) and XGL (Vulkan API Layer) components but it also updates their fork of the LLVM code-base used for their shader compilation.
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
It's still not clear if the EGLStreams XWayland support will be merged for xorg-server 1.20 but at least the patches were revised this week, making it possible to merge them into this next X.Org Server release for allowing the NVIDIA proprietary driver to work with XWayland.
Vulkan 1.1.74 Released With Minor Fixes & Clarifications
Vulkan continues sticking to the "release early, release often" mantra with the availability today of Vulkan 1.1.74.
