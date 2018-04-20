GNOME: Getting Real GNOME Back in Ubuntu 18.04, Bug Fix for Memory Leak
-
Getting Real GNOME Back in Ubuntu 18.04 [Quick Tip]
Ubuntu 18.04 uses a customized version of GNOME and GNOME users might not like those changes. This tutorial shows you how to install vanilla GNOME on Ubuntu 18.04.
One of the main new features of Ubuntu 18.04 is the customized GNOME desktop. Ubuntu has done some tweaking on GNOME desktop to make it look similar to its Unity desktop.
So you get minimize options in the windows control, a Unity like launcher on the left of the screen, app indicator support among some other changes.
-
The Infamous GNOME Shell Memory Leak
at this point, I think it’s safe to assume that many of you already heard of a memory leak that was plaguing GNOME Shell. Well, as of yesterday, the two GitLab’s MRs that help fixing that issue were merged, and will be available in the next GNOME version. The fixes are being considered for backporting to GNOME 3.28 – after making sure they work as expected and don’t break your computer.
-
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28
The widely talked about "GNOME Shell memory leak" causing excessive memory usage after a while with recent versions of GNOME has now been fully corrected. The changes are currently staged in Git for what will become GNOME 3.30 but might also be backported to 3.28.
Well known GNOME developer Georges Stavracas has provided an update on the matter and confirmed that the issue stems from GJS - the GNOME JavaScript component - with the garbage collection process not being fired off as it should.
-
