Ubuntu “Testing Weeks”
Ubuntu To Discontinue Opt-In Development Milestones In Favor Of Test Weeks
The proposal for replacing early Ubuntu derivatives' early alpha/beta releases with "testing weeks" in its place is moving forward with no objections having been raised but flavors like Kubuntu and Xubuntu being in favor of the change.
Ubuntu Linux Replaces Alpha/Beta Release Model With “Testing Weeks”
Re-evaluating Ubuntu's Milestones
Happy Release Week!
I do not believe there have been any -1s to this proposal from any
flavor, nor from the Release Team, so I think it's time to move forward
with it.
In summary, what will now happen from here on out is that opt-in
milestones will be discontinued in favor of testing "weeks" (Tuesday
through Thursday). I can organize the testing weeks for the 18.10 cycle
(so we can get a process going), but from the 19.04 cycle and on,
representatives (probably Release Managers) from any active flavor can
(and should!) organize these testing weeks.
Additionally, I will look into the automated testing Steve brought up
shortly after the 18.04 release, with the goal being to adopt that
sooner rather than later. I'll write a follow-up email to ubuntu-release
once I have something to show for that.
Thanks everyone!
