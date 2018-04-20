today's howtos
-
BSidesSF CTF 2018: Coder Series (Author's PoV)
As the author of the “coder” series of challenges (Intel Coder, ARM Coder, Poly Coder, and OCD Coder) in the recent BSidesSF CTF, I wanted to share my perspective on the challenges. I can’t tell if the challenges were uninteresting, too hard, or both, but they were solved by far fewer teams than I had expected. (And than we had rated the challenges for when scoring them.)
The entire series of challenges were based on the premise “give me your shellcode and I’ll run it”, but with some limitations. Rather than forcing players to find and exploit a vulnerability, we wanted to teach players about dealing with restricted environments like sandboxes, unusual architectures, and situations where your shellcode might be manipulated by the process before it runs.
-
Sniffing Unix Domain Sockets
-
Building a ToDo API with Golang and Kubernetes! – Part 3 – Building and Deploying our Application
-
OPL2 Audio Board: an AdLib sound card for Arduino
-
my haskell controlled offgrid fridge
-
3 methods to Install Plugins on Jenkins server
-
Getting the lock screen to work properly when resuming from Suspend-to-RAM with multiple sessions in Lubuntu 17.10
-
glibc 2.27-2 and pam 1.3.0-2 may require manual intervention
-
Install Rust Programming Language In Linux
-
Linux Fun – How to Create ASCII Text Banners in Terminal
-
Using Your Android Phone For Voice Dictation On Linux
-
How To Install OpenSnitch Application-Level Firewall In Ubuntu
-
How To Enable and Connect the Django Admin Interface
-
How to Install and Configure Nginx on Debian 9
-
How To Upgrade Ubuntu To 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver
-
How To Make Gedit More Programmer Friendly
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 531 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt/KDE: Qt5 in Debian and Slackware, QtCreator on Android, KDE Discover, and Plasma's 10th Anniversary
GNOME: Getting Real GNOME Back in Ubuntu 18.04, Bug Fix for Memory Leak
Graphics: AMDVLK, XWayland and Vulkan
Xfce Releases/Updates
Recent comments
20 hours 5 sec ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 13 hours ago
2 days 14 hours ago
3 days 9 hours ago
3 days 10 hours ago
4 days 14 hours ago
5 days 18 hours ago
1 week 1 hour ago