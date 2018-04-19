Today in Techrights
- Is Andy Ramer’s Departure the End of Cantor Fitzgerald’s Patent Trolls-Feeding Operations and Ambitions?
- EPO Hoards Billions of Euros (Taken From the Public), Decreases Quality to Get More Money, Reduces Payments to Staff
- Short: Calling Battistelli’s Town (Where He Works) “Force for Innovation” to Justify the Funneling of EPO Funds to It
- Short: EPO Bribes the Media and Then Brags About the Paid-for Outcome to Staff
- Short: EPO’s “Working Party for Quality” is to Quality What the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” is to Democracy
- Short: This Spring’s Message From the EPO’s President (Corrected)
- Short: Highly Misleading and Unscientific Graphics From the EPO for an Illusion of Growth
- Short: EPO Explains to Examiners Why They Should and Apparently Can Grant Software Patents (in Spite of EPC)
- As USPTO Director, Andrei Iancu Gives Three Months for Public Comments on 35 U.S.C. § 101 (Software Patenting Impacted)
- In Keith Raniere v Microsoft Both Sides Are Evil But for Different Reasons
- Links 21/4/2018: Linux 4.9.95, FFmpeg 4.0, OpenBSD Foundation 2018 Fundraising Campaign
- Links 20/4/2018: Atom 1.26, MySQL 8.0
- Links 19/4/2018: Mesa 17.3.9 and 18.0.1, Trisquel 8.0 LTS Flidas, Elections for openSUSE Board
-
Collaboration Events: Pakistan Open Source Summit, GNOME+Rust Hackfest, DataworksSummit Berlin
today's howtos
10 Great Linux GTK Themes For 2018
Customization is a big part of the Linux experience, and your desktop theme is no exception. The world of Linux desktop themes is an ever-evolving one, with new ones replacing old favorites all the time. Of course, the desktop environments and GTK itself are always changing, so that adds another dynamic element to consider. That said, some of the best desktop customization happens on the simplest desktop environments, like XFCE. As of now, in early 2018, there are some really excellent GTK themes available. These themes aren’t ranked in any particular order. That comes down to a matter or preference. Any one of them can add a whole new look to your GTK-based desktop.
