AV Linux 2018.4.12, Zenwalk Current-180419, Ubuntu MATE 18.04

Progress on Plasma Wayland for 5.13

In February after Plasma 5.12 was released we held a meeting on how we want to improve Wayland support in Plasma 5.13. Since its beta is now less than one month away it is time for a status report on what has been achieved and what we still plan to work on. Also today started a week-long Plasma Sprint in Berlin, what will hopefully accelerate the Wayland work for 5.13. So in order to kick-start the sprint this is a good opportunity to sum up where we stand now.

First set of Bionic (sort-of) RC images for 18.04.

Adam Conrad of the Ubuntu Release Team is pleased to announce the first set of Bionic RC images for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Over the next couple of hours, builds for Bionic Final should be added to the tracker[1] for all flavours. The builds have some intentional omissions, but please do test them anyway. Known issues that will be addressed Sunday/Monday: – Volume label still set to Beta – base-files still not the final version – kernel will have (at least) one more revision Despite the above, please, please, please test your images. Do not wait for a “final” build to test, as that guarantees your final build will be broken. We need you testing now, iterating uploads to get your bugs fixed, filing bugs and escalating where you need help. Again: DO NOT DELAY, TEST NOW, FIX BUGS, FILE BUGS, ESCALATE FOR HELP. Happy testing everyone, and here’s hoping we push out another smooth and stress-free release on Thursday. … Adam Conrad