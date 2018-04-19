Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 22nd of April 2018 08:00:18 AM

Adam Conrad of the Ubuntu Release Team is pleased to announce the first

set of Bionic RC images for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Over the next couple of hours, builds for Bionic Final should be added

to the tracker[1] for all flavours. The builds have some intentional

omissions, but please do test them anyway.

Known issues that will be addressed Sunday/Monday:

– Volume label still set to Beta

– base-files still not the final version

– kernel will have (at least) one more revision

Despite the above, please, please, please test your images. Do not

wait for a “final” build to test, as that guarantees your final build

will be broken. We need you testing now, iterating uploads to get

your bugs fixed, filing bugs and escalating where you need help.

Again: DO NOT DELAY, TEST NOW, FIX BUGS, FILE BUGS, ESCALATE FOR HELP.

Happy testing everyone, and here’s hoping we push out another smooth

and stress-free release on Thursday.

… Adam Conrad