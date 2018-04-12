AV Linux 2018.4.12, Zenwalk Current-180419, Ubuntu MATE 18.04
AV Linux 2018.4.12 has been Released!
Spring cleanup - Current ISO for 19 04 2018
Pat has rebuilt the complete set of Slackware packages, so I thought that providing a new current Zenwalk ISO would make it easier to upgrade everything in one step
Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS Desktop Tour: See What's New!
Collaboration Events: Pakistan Open Source Summit, GNOME+Rust Hackfest, DataworksSummit Berlin
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
10 Great Linux GTK Themes For 2018
Customization is a big part of the Linux experience, and your desktop theme is no exception. The world of Linux desktop themes is an ever-evolving one, with new ones replacing old favorites all the time. Of course, the desktop environments and GTK itself are always changing, so that adds another dynamic element to consider. That said, some of the best desktop customization happens on the simplest desktop environments, like XFCE. As of now, in early 2018, there are some really excellent GTK themes available. These themes aren’t ranked in any particular order. That comes down to a matter or preference. Any one of them can add a whole new look to your GTK-based desktop.
