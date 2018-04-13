Security: IBM, Windows Freezes, 2FA and More
IBM Launches Open-source Toolkit to Safeguard AI Systems
On 17th, April 2018, IBM Security announced the launch of an open-source toolkit at the RSA conference in San-Francisco. The Open-Source library entails framework-agnostics software that contains defenses, attacks as well as bench markings to safeguard artificial intelligence systems. This open-source library is also known as Adversarial Robustness Toolbox is designed to assist in protecting Artificial Intelligence system (AI) and Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) into the “Open-Source Community”.
Cincinnati Police review: 911 operator said she couldn't hear dying teen's final call from Seven Hills [iophk: "Microsoft Windows kills"]
The review also found Smith said she tried to document the call when it came in, but she told supervisors her computer screen froze, preventing her from entering any information immediately. That information could have been helpful to police searching for Kyle.
What happened? A timeline of events preceding the discovery of dead teen Kyle Plush
Just How Random Are Two Factor Authentication Codes?
So technically speaking, Google could omit certain hard-to-remember sequences. But it's probably not a great idea. "You can’t take out too many things because you want the full space of possible values for entropy," Smetters says. In essence, your algorithm would produce fewer codes; generally speaking, the fewer codes your algorithm produces, the easier it is to crack. Plus, she says, many patterns are probably memorable to people for different reasons.
GCHQ warns public ‘absolute protection not possible’ as it briefs power and transport firms on cyber attacks [iophk: "Windows TCO"]
The ‘Terms and Conditions’ Reckoning Is Coming
In 2005 security-software provider PC Pitstop LLC promised a $1,000 prize to the first user to spot the offer deep in its terms and conditions; it took four months before the reward was claimed.
