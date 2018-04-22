Microsoft Linuxwashing and Research Openwashing
Microsoft Calls On Linux for Its New IoT Security Platform [Ed: When Microsoft exploits Linux it's for lockin which requires that you buy a licence for Windows, Visual Studio etc. while paying Microsoft rents.]
Microsoft Improves Linux Subsystem Security; Adds Windows Defender Firewall Support [Ed: No, FOSSBytes, Microsoft just puts GNU/Linux with limited functionality inside a keylogger (Vista 10) with back doors, then markets that as "security" for dumb writers to repeat]
Researchers Deliver Open-Source Simulator For Cyber Physical Systems
Cyber physical systems (CPS) are attracting more attention than ever thanks to the rapid development of the Internet of Things (IoT) and its combination with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the cloud. These interacting networks of physical and computational components will provide the foundation of critical infrastructure, form the basis of 'smart' services, and improve the quality of life in areas ranging from energy and environment to transportation and healthcare.
Why Everyone should know vim
Vim is an improved version of Vi, a known text editor available by default in UNIX distributions. Another alternative for modal editors is Emacs but they’re so different that I kind of feel they serve different purposes. Both are great, regardless. I don’t feel vim is necessarily a geeky kind of taste or not. Vim introduced modal editing to me and that has changed my life, really. If you have ever tried vim, you may have noticed you have to press “I” or “A” (lower case) to start writing (note: I’m aware there are more ways to start editing but the purpose is not to cover Vim’s functionalities.). The fun part starts once you realize you can associate Insert and Append commands to something. And then editing text is like thinking of what you want the computer to show on the computer instead of struggling where you at before writing. The same goes for other commands which are easily converted to mnemonics and this is what helped getting comfortable with Vim. Note that Emacs does not have this kind of keybindings but they do have a Vim-like mode - Evil (Extensive Vi Layer). More often than not, I just need to think of what I want to accomplish and type the first letters. Like Replace, Visual, Delete, and so on. It is a modal editor after all, meaning it has modes for everything. This is also what increases my productivity when writing files. I just think of my intentions and Vim does the things for me.
Graphics: Intel and Mesa 18.1 RC1 Released
Exploring Contributors Centrality Over Time
At the end of my previous post we concluded with yet another question. Indeed, on the 2017 KDEPIM contributor network we found out that Christian Mollekopf while being a very consistent committer didn't appear as centrality as we would expect. Yet from the topology he seemed to act as a bridge between the core contributors and contributors with a very low centrality. This time we'll try to look into this and figure out what might be going on. My first attempt at this was to try to look into the contributor network on a different time period and see how it goes. If we take two snapshots of the network for the two semesters of 2017, how would it look? Well, easy to do with my current scripts so let's see!
KDE: Elisa 0.1.1, KDE Plasma 5.13 and More
