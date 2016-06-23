Android/ChromeOS/Google Leftovers
-
China's ZTE seeks resolution of U.S. export ban
China’s ZTE (0763.HK) (000063.SZ) is seeking a resolution to a U.S. ban on selling it parts and software that it has said threatens its survival.
-
Google Chat and RCS, Linux apps on a Chromebook, end of ZTE, and new Moto phones (MobileTechRoundup show #430)
Did you also know that Kevin started up a new website, About Chromebooks, where he writes about his passion for Chromebooks, Chrome OS, and Chrome tablets? Make sure to check it out if you are interested at all in news, how-tos, views, and reviews. He knows his stuff and has been a Chrome user from day one.
-
8 Best Android Wallpaper App List To Improve Looks Of Your Phone In 2018
Wallpapers give a unique look to our smartphone’s home screen. We use our phone for a hundred times every day, and the wallpaper is the first thing we lay our eyes on. Instead of searching images through the web and downloading them one by one, you can use the apps that are tailored for this purpose.
-
Android Easter Eggs from Gingerbread to Oreo: A History Lesson
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 700 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android/ChromeOS/Google Leftovers
Games: SC-Controller 0.4.2, Campo Santo, Last Epoch and More
Android Leftovers
Ryzen 7 2700X CPUFreq Scaling Governor Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
With this week's Ryzen 5 2600X + Ryzen 7 2700X benchmarks some thought the CPUFreq scaling driver or rather its governors may have been limiting the performance of these Zen+ CPUs, so I ran some additional benchmarks this weekend. Those launch-day Ryzen 5 2600X / Ryzen 7 2700X Ubuntu Linux benchmarks were using the "performance" governor, but some have alleged that the performance governor may now actually hurt AMD systems... Ondemand, of course, is the default CPUFreq governor on Ubuntu and most other Linux distributions. Some also have said the "schedutil" governor that makes use of the kernel's scheduler utilization data may do better on AMD. So I ran some extra benchmarks while changing between CPUFreq's ondemand (default), performance (normally the best for performance, and what was used in our CPU tests), schedutil (the newest option), and powersave (if you really just care about conserving power).
Recent comments
14 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
1 day 22 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
3 days 15 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 11 hours ago
4 days 12 hours ago