Games Leftovers
-
The new GOG profile system is out, looks quite slick
DRM free store GOG has just released their new profile system and it's surprisingly slick to look at.
-
Brutal Hexen-inspired FPS 'Apocryph' is planning to release on April 27th
Remember Apocryph? The brutal FPS inspired by the likes of Hexen, Heretic, Painkiller and so on. Much like its inspiration, it's set in a brutal dark fantasy world, one that you're going to turn red. Well the developer has announced that they're aiming for an April 27th release!
-
Six-degree-of-freedom shooter 'Overload' to release May 31st
Overload, the fantastic six-degree-of-freedom shooter from the creators of Descent is due to officially release May 31st with full Linux support.
-
Paradox has announced Stellaris: Distant Stars, a new story pack
Space is about to get bigger again, as Paradox has announced Stellaris: Distant Stars, a new story pack for the space grand strategy game.
I've said many times they needed more overall content and they've gradually delivered bit by bit. This has me quite excited, as the last big expansion was pretty damn fun to play around with.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Thunderbolt 3 in Fedora 28
New Heptio Announcements
Android Leftovers
New Terminal App in Chome OS Hints at Upcoming Support for Linux Applications
According to a Reddit thread, a Chromebook user recently spotted a new Terminal app added to the app drawer when running on the latest Chrome OS Dev channel. Clicking the icon would apparently prompt the user to install the Terminal app, which requires about 200 MB of disk space. The installation prompt notes the fact that the Terminal app can be used to develop on your Chromebook. It also suggests that users will be able to run native apps and command-line tools seamlessly and securely. Considering the fact that Chrome OS is powered by the Linux kernel, this can only mean one thing.
Recent comments
2 hours 17 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
3 days 17 hours ago
3 days 17 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 days 6 hours ago
5 days 1 hour ago