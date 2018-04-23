Raspberry Pi DAC HAT has dual Burr Brown DACs and a 128dB SNR
Orchard Audio’s “ApplePi DAC” audio HAT add-on for the Raspberry Pi is available for $175 on Kickstarter, featuring two Burr Brown PCM1794A monoaural DACs, a 128dB SNR, and both balanced and unbalanced outputs.
Orchard Audio quickly surpassed its $5K Kickstarter goal for its ApplePi DAC HAT board, which it is promoting as “the most advanced and highest performance sound card hat for the Raspberry Pi.” It didn’t hurt that Orchard posted a couple of favorable reviews, including one from Volumio co-founder Michelangelo, who wrote: “This DAC is producing the most detailed sound to ever come out of my Raspberry Pi.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 736 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Thunderbolt 3 in Fedora 28
New Heptio Announcements
Android Leftovers
New Terminal App in Chome OS Hints at Upcoming Support for Linux Applications
According to a Reddit thread, a Chromebook user recently spotted a new Terminal app added to the app drawer when running on the latest Chrome OS Dev channel. Clicking the icon would apparently prompt the user to install the Terminal app, which requires about 200 MB of disk space. The installation prompt notes the fact that the Terminal app can be used to develop on your Chromebook. It also suggests that users will be able to run native apps and command-line tools seamlessly and securely. Considering the fact that Chrome OS is powered by the Linux kernel, this can only mean one thing.
Recent comments
2 hours 17 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
3 days 17 hours ago
3 days 17 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
4 days 6 hours ago
5 days 1 hour ago