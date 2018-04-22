New Terminal App in Chome OS Hints at Upcoming Support for Linux Applications
According to a Reddit thread, a Chromebook user recently spotted a new Terminal app added to the app drawer when running on the latest Chrome OS Dev channel. Clicking the icon would apparently prompt the user to install the Terminal app, which requires about 200 MB of disk space.
The installation prompt notes the fact that the Terminal app can be used to develop on your Chromebook. It also suggests that users will be able to run native apps and command-line tools seamlessly and securely. Considering the fact that Chrome OS is powered by the Linux kernel, this can only mean one thing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 569 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Thunderbolt 3 in Fedora 28
New Heptio Announcements
Android Leftovers
New Terminal App in Chome OS Hints at Upcoming Support for Linux Applications
According to a Reddit thread, a Chromebook user recently spotted a new Terminal app added to the app drawer when running on the latest Chrome OS Dev channel. Clicking the icon would apparently prompt the user to install the Terminal app, which requires about 200 MB of disk space. The installation prompt notes the fact that the Terminal app can be used to develop on your Chromebook. It also suggests that users will be able to run native apps and command-line tools seamlessly and securely. Considering the fact that Chrome OS is powered by the Linux kernel, this can only mean one thing.
More on Chrome OS
Chrome OS might soon start supporting Linux apps using containers
Google Still Making Chrome OS Linux Container, New App Suggests
Terminal App in Chrome OS Hints At Support for Linux Applications
Terminal app appears in Chrome OS Dev, hints at future Linux application support
Chrome OS Terminal app hints at upcoming Linux support