Kernel and Graphics: BUS1, Linux 4.17 RC2, Wayland's Weston and Mesa
-
BUS1 Still Remains Out Of The Mainline Linux Kernel, But DBus-Broker Continues
The BUS1 in-kernel IPC mechanism born out of the ashes of KDBUS still hasn't been mainlined in the Linux kernel, but its code is still improved upon from time to time. At least though DBus-Broker as a new performance-oriented D-Bus implementation continues gaining ground in user-space.
DBus-Broker was announced last year as a new message bus implementation of D-Bus focused on high performance and reliability while continuing to offer compatibility with the original D-Bus implementation.
-
Linux 4.17-rc2 Kernel Released With Mostly Routine Changes
Linus Torvalds has announced the availability of the second weekly test release for what is becoming the Linux 4.17 kernel.
-
Wayland's Weston Gets Optimizations For Its Pixman Renderer
Wayland's Weston reference compositor with its Pixman software-based renderer back-end has received a number of performance optimizations.
Fabien Lahoudere of Collabora posted a set of patches today to optimize the Pixman renderer for Weston. In particular, there are optimizations around compositing damage to the screen as well as optimizing the shadow buffer usage. The Weston Pixman renderer is often used as a software accelerated fallback in cases where no GPU hardware acceleration may be available. As implied by the name, it uses the long-standing Pixman library that is also used by Cairo, the X.Org Server, etc, for pixel manipulation on the CPU.
-
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver For ARM Mali Can Now Render A Cube
The Panfrost open-source driver project previously known as "Chai" for creating an open-source 3D driver stack for ARM's Mali Midgard hardware now has a working shaded cube being rendered using the open-source code as part of its new "half-way" driver based on Gallium3D.
-
