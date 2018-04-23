today's howtos
AWS S3 + GitLab CI = automatic deploy for every branch of your static website
How to Stop Ubuntu From Collecting Data About Your PC
How To Upgrade Ubuntu from 16.04 LTS to 18.04 LTS using Command Lines
Install Dropbox In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop
Linux id Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
An introduction to Python bytecode
Swift Language: How to easily install SWIFT on Linux
How to install Coppermine Photo Gallery on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Raspberry Pi Series Part 1: Laying Out The Basics
Thunderbolt 3 in Fedora 28
New Heptio Announcements
Android Leftovers
New Terminal App in Chome OS Hints at Upcoming Support for Linux Applications
According to a Reddit thread, a Chromebook user recently spotted a new Terminal app added to the app drawer when running on the latest Chrome OS Dev channel. Clicking the icon would apparently prompt the user to install the Terminal app, which requires about 200 MB of disk space. The installation prompt notes the fact that the Terminal app can be used to develop on your Chromebook. It also suggests that users will be able to run native apps and command-line tools seamlessly and securely. Considering the fact that Chrome OS is powered by the Linux kernel, this can only mean one thing.
