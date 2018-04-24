Turris MOX is a Modular & Open Source Router
A company from the Czech Republic is trying to raise money to bring a modular and open source router to the public. It has a number of features that can’t be found in the current line up of routers available for purchase.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 386 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
51 min 21 sec ago
8 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 40 min ago
3 days 1 hour ago
4 days 7 hours ago
4 days 7 hours ago