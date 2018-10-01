Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Join us in San Francisco at the 2018 Red Hat Summit
-
What’s Happening To These Stocks? – Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
April Fedora Infrastructure Hackfest
Earlier this month I was lucky enough to attend the 2018 Fedora Infrastructure Hackfest. It’s always a treat to hang out with some of the people who really make Fedora tick. Sinny Kumari and I were there to help represent the Atomic Working Group, and also get some face time with each other to learn and hack on a few things related to the Atomic Working group.
The Hackfest was held in Paul Frield’s hometown of Fredricksburg, VA. Since I live in Raleigh, NC I decided it would be nice to take the train since I don’t often get to take the train in the southeast. As can be expected the train was a little late, but got us there without a problem and was a pretty good experience.
-
Fedora Infrastructure Meeting Change to Thursdays 1400 UTC
-
Bodhi 3.6.1 released
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 461 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Run Android Apps and Games on Linux
Want to run Android apps on Linux? How about play Android games? Several options are available, but the one that works the best is Anbox, a useful tool that runs your favorite Android apps on Linux without emulation. Here’s how to get it up and running on your Linux PC today. Also: 8 Best Android Apps For Kids To Help Children Learn With Fun | 2018 Edition
SUSE: openSUSE Tumbleweed and SUSE in HPC
OPNsense 18.1.6
For more than 3 years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the code base, quick and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.
Turris MOX is a Modular & Open Source Router
A company from the Czech Republic is trying to raise money to bring a modular and open source router to the public. It has a number of features that can’t be found in the current line up of routers available for purchase.
Recent comments
3 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 15 min ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago