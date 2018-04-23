Games: BallisticNG, DEATHPIT 3000, Super Inefficient Golf and More
-
Wipeout-inspired racer BallisticNG now has Linux support
For those who remember Wipeout, the fast-paced futuristic racer you will probably want to take a close look at BallisticNG [Official Site] now it has Linux support. Released alongside update 0.9.4 that also added SteamVR support, which is the last Early Access version of the game.
BallisticNG features 17 tracks set in unique locations, with a bunch of them being reversible, 13 different teams each with their own different racer, in-game pickups like mines, 6 different game modes, a single-player campaign as well as split-screen support.
-
Sci-fi arena twin-stick shooter 'DEATHPIT 3000' just added Linux support
Arriving on Linux yesterday, this single-player and co-op shooter sees you and up to four friends take on a sci-fi game-show survival arena and it's actually not bad at all. You can either play by yourself which is quite challenging, but fun or you can do LAN play with up to four people and even two player online support. The developer said the game has been inspired by the likes of Left 4 Dead and Alien Swarm.
-
Fire balls in the air using mines in Super Inefficient Golf, stupidly fun
Super Inefficient Golf is what you get when you combine Golf with many explosions and it's out with Linux support.
-
Mr. Friendly is a new nonviolent Doom mod where you help the monsters recover
Doom, the classic first-person shooter has a huge modding community and it's incredible to see what people make. The latest I came across is a nonviolent mod named Mr. Friendly.
-
The final Dungeons 3 DLC is out named Lord of the Kings
-
High-speed co-op racer Trailblazers to release on May 8th, with cross-platform multiplayer
Trailblazers, the unique co-op racer where you paint a racing line on the course is now releasing on May 8th with Linux support.
-
