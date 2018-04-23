AV Linux Multimedia-Focused OS Gets New Stable Release with Meltdown Patches
AV Linux, the open-source GNU/Linux distribution designed for multimedia content creation, has been updated recently to version 2018.4.2, a release that adds Meltdown mitigations, updated components, and various other enhancements.
Probably the most important change in the AV Linux 2018.4.2 release is the implementation of the KPTI (Kernel page-table isolation) patch to protect users against the Meltdown security vulnerability, but only for 64-bit installations. The distribution is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.9.76 kernel, and users can disable the KPTI patch at boot.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 630 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: The GNU C Library 2.28 and Guix on Android
Node.js 10.9 and npm milestone
Openwashing: Sony, Scality and Ericsson
Voyage/Open Autonomous Safety (OAS) Now on GitHub
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago