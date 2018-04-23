Ubuntu: Ora as a Snap, Community Theme, and LXD
-
Ora as a snap: ensuring users are benefiting from the latest version
Ora is a user-friendly task management service with integrated time-tracking, reports, list view, git integrations and many other features. Often referred to by users as ‘the sweet spot between Trello and Jira’, Ora provides almost a complete match of Jira’s feature set but in a new and more accessible way.
Last month, Ora launched their application as a snap and thereby broadening out their reach across the Linux user base. We spoke to Nikolay Mihaylov, co-founder at Ora, who told us more about their reasons to publish a snap and how it will help Ora move forward.
-
Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age: Behind communitheme: interviewing Merlijn
As discussed last week when unveiling the communitheme snap for ubuntu 18.04 LTS, here is a suite of interview this week on some members of the core contributor team shaping this entirely community-driven theme.
Today is the turn of Merlijn, merlijn-sebrechts on the community hub.
-
LXD weekly status #44
Another week of bugfixes for us as more and more people update to the 3.0 releases!
Quite a bit of work went into improving the handling of the two database in LXD 3.0, making it easier for us to debug issues and provide fixes to our users when something goes wrong. Work is also continuing on the new backup/restore API for LXD with it hopefully landing later this week.
We’re also excited to see LXD debuts on the Chromebooks through the new Crostini feature. This also led to a minor change to LXD to allow restricting users to unprivileged containers as was needed for those users.
-
