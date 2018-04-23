Eclipse Foundation Unveils New Cloud Native Java Future with Jakarta EE
Eclipse Foundation Unveils New Cloud Native Java Future with Jakarta EE
The Eclipse Foundation, the platform for open collaboration and innovation, today unveiled the new open source governance model and a “cloud native Java” path forward for Jakarta EE, the new community-led platform created from the contribution of Java EE. In September 2017, Oracle announced that it was transferring the future of Java EE technologies to the Eclipse Foundation, to make the process of evolving its standards “more agile, flexible and open.”
Eclipse Foundation Pursuing "Cloud Native" Java With Jakarta EE
Following Oracle offloading Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation and then renaming the project to Jakarta EE, we now know more about the future of this Java Enterprise Edition.
Eclipse Foundation's New Open-Source Governance Model for Jakarta EE, Turris MOX Modular Router Campaign and More
The Eclipse Foundation announced today a new open-source governance model and "a 'cloud native Java' path forward for Jakarta EE, the new community-led platform created from the contribution of Java EE." According to the press release, with this move to the community-driven open-source governance model, "Jakarta EE promises faster release and innovation cycles." See https://jakarta.ee for more details or to join the Jakarta EE Working Group.
