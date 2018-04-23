Red Hat News and Releases
Announcing new product updates of CDK 3.4, DevStudio 11.3, DevSuite 2.3
We’re extremely pleased to announce additions and updates to our suite of Red Hat Developers desktop tooling products, including Container Development Kit 3.4, JBoss Developer Studio 11.3, and our DevSuite 2.3 installer. These updates are a continuation of our efforts to increase developer usability, while adding new features that matter most for users of Red Hat platforms and technologies.
Announcing Developer Studio 11.3.0.GA, JBoss Tools 4.5.3 for Eclipse Oxygen.3a
Red Hat introduces JDK 10
Java™ 10 is now supported with Red Hat JBoss Developer Studio 11.3.
Please note that Red Hat JBoss Developer Studio does not run on a Java™ 9/10 virtual machine, but allows for managing and building of Java™ 9/10 projects and artifacts. So, you must first define in your workspace a Java™ 9/10 JDK if you want to manage and build Java™ 9/10 projects.
Give the gift of revealing your insecurities
A few weeks ago, I was having a discussion with a fellow manager on my team. This person reports to someone who reports to me, generally has a different set of concerns than I do, and therefore holds a unique perspective on the challenges we face. I'd been digressing on a hypothetical course of action when the manager interrupted me to say, "Excuse me, I just want to say that I'm not comfortable with the direction this is going in." I immediately stopped talking and thought about what I'd been saying. I tried to explain what I meant, to give more context, and to go at it from a different angle. The manager also shared some context and perspective, which helped me understand the discomfort.
A (Belated) Happy 25th to Red Hat: So, What Does the Future Hold?
Better late than never: last month Red Hat celebrated 25 years. (The cake and candles may seem like ancient history to Jim Whitehurst, CEO of the open source pioneer, but we believe in prolonging anything involving icing.) Jim spoke with Computer Business Review; looking both back on 25 years of Red Hat and to the future.
