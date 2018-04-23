Programming: Qt 5.9.5 and Jakarta EE
Qt Quick Performance Improvements on 64-bit ARM
One of our major goals for Qt 5.9 LTS was to improve the performance and memory consumption compared to our previous long-term-support release Qt 5.6 LTS. In this blog post, I want to highlight the performance increase in modern embedded processors that support the 64-bit ARMv8 instruction set. The result: Qt 5.9.5 Qt Quick performance has improved 2x, and JavaScript performance is a whopping 18 times higher compared to Qt 5.6.3.
Qt 5.9.5 Doubles Qt Quick Performance On 64-bit ARM, 18x JavaScript Improvement
The Qt Company had been working on performance improvements for 64-bit ARM (AArch64) as part of the Qt 5.9 LTS cycle and continuing through with the ongoing long-term support point releases, and that work is paying off.
Qt's Tuukka Turunen has shared today that as of the recently released Qt 5.9.5 that came earlier this month, on 64-bit ARMv8 the Qt Quick performance has improved by 2x compared to the older Qt 5.6.3 LTS release. Even more profound, the JavaScript performance is 18x faster with Qt 5.9.5 over that same older LTS branch.
GNU: The GNU C Library 2.28 and Guix on Android
Node.js 10.9 and npm milestone
Openwashing: Sony, Scality and Ericsson
Voyage/Open Autonomous Safety (OAS) Now on GitHub
