Openwashing: Sony, Scality and Ericsson
-
Hobbyist builds the first Sony E-Mount film camera
-
LEX is an Open Source Sony E-Mount Film Camera
-
First E-mount film camera: Photographer has designed and built an open-source analog camera
-
This is the first E-mount film camera!
-
Scality Integrates Wasabi Cloud into Open Source Zenko Multi-Cloud Data Controller
-
Ericsson outlines the role of open source in 5G evolution
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 533 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: The GNU C Library 2.28 and Guix on Android
Node.js 10.9 and npm milestone
Openwashing: Sony, Scality and Ericsson
Voyage/Open Autonomous Safety (OAS) Now on GitHub
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago