Node.js 10.9 and npm milestone
-
Open Source Node.js Hits v10, with Better Security, Performance, More
Speaking of which, the brand-new Node.js 10.0 is expected to soon support npm version 6 (currently Node.js ships with npm 5.7.x). The company npm Inc., which maintains the npm software package management application, today announced that major update, called npm@6. The npm company said its JavaScript software installer tool includes new security features for developers working with open source code.
-
Announcing npm@6
In coordination with today’s announcement of Node.js v10, we’re excited to announce npm@6. This major update to npm includes powerful new security features for every developer who works with open source code. Read on to understand why this matters.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU: The GNU C Library 2.28 and Guix on Android
Node.js 10.9 and npm milestone
Openwashing: Sony, Scality and Ericsson
Voyage/Open Autonomous Safety (OAS) Now on GitHub
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 3 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago