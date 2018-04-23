Canonical Releases Kernel Security Updates for Ubuntu 17.10 and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
For Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) users, today's security update addresses a bug (CVE-2018-8043) in Linux kernel's Broadcom UniMAC MDIO bus controller driver, which improperly validated device resources, allowing a local attacker to crash the vulnerable system by causing a denial of service (DoS attack).
For Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users, the security patch fixes a buffer overread vulnerability (CVE-2017-13305) in Linux kernel's keyring subsystem and an information disclosure vulnerability (CVE-2018-5750) in the SMBus driver for ACPI Embedded Controllers. Both issues could allow a local attacker to expose sensitive information.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 139 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Graphics: VC4 and AMDVLK Driver
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Linux Performance Boosted By Updated BIOS/AGESA
With last week's initial launch-day Linux benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 2600X / Ryzen 7 2700X some found the Linux performance to be lower than Windows. While the root cause is undetermined, a BIOS/AGESA update does appear to help the Linux performance significantly at least with the motherboard where I've been doing most of my tests with the Ryzen 7 2700X. Here are the latest benchmark numbers.
GNU: The GNU C Library 2.28 and Guix on Android
Recent comments
5 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago