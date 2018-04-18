Games Leftovers
-
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
Going back several years one of our most favorite open-source games to monitor was the Unvanquished game project with its roots in the Tremulous game and built off the Daemon Engine that is a distant fork to ioquake3 by way of the also once very promising ET: XreaL work.
Back in 2012 I considered Unvanquished to be one of the most promising open-source games and was pumping out decent artwork and visuals compared to many other open-source/indie games. The engine work they were doing while building off the ioquake3/XreaL lifting was also fascinating to watch.
-
Pirates, Vikings, and Knights II updated with character dismemberment
The free multiplayer action game Pirates, Vikings, and Knights II [Steam] was updated recently with a character dismemberment system and plenty more.
[...]
The latest update brings in the ability to slice and dice your enemies along with blood spray and explosion particles. On top of that, they've added the ability for players to call a vote, added a bunch of new animations, more achievements to hunt down and lots of general bug fixes.
-
The fun top-down shooter State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem recently had a big content update
For those who love their top-down shooters, State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem [Steam] is a pretty good one that recently had a big free content update.
-
Fallout-inspired ATOM RPG has another big content update
For those of you wanting another RPG to play, one perhaps a bit like the old Fallout games it seems ATOM RPG might be a good choice.
-
All four chapters of the text-parser driven adventure game 'Snail Trek' are now on Linux
Do you miss the days of the classic adventure games? The Snail Trek [Official Site] chapters might be exactly what you're after.
They're all "bite-sized" adventures, with all four chapters each having between 20-90 minutes gameplay time depending on how you play. What makes them interesting, is that they're style liked early Sierra Online adventure games, including an interface that sees you typing out what to do, although it includes modern enhancements like auto-correct and auto-suggest to make it a little easier.
-
The action-RPG 'Last Epoch' that's currently crowdfunding has a working Linux demo now
. There's also now a Linux demo available.
-
The huge 'Opportunity Update' for Surviving Mars is out
Surviving Mars just got quite a bit nicer, thanks to the effort from Haemimont Games based on player feedback.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Updates, GrayKey, Google and Cilium
Applications: KStars, Kurly, Pamac, QEMU
Ubuntu Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
3 days 7 hours ago