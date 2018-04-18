OSS Leftovers
TIBCO Messaging now supports Apache Kafka
Apache Kafka is a distributed open source publish-subscribe messaging system designed to replace traditional message brokers – as such, it can be classed as a stream-processing software platform. The project aims to provide a unified, high-throughput, low-latency platform for handling real-time data feeds. It is written in the Scala and Java programming languages.
Robo-Taxi Startup Voyage to Make its Autonomous Safety Systems Open Source
Silicon Valley startup Voyage, which recently launched a pilot autonomous ride-hailing service in two retirement communities in California and Florida, is taken a proactive, safety first approach. Starting today, the company announced today it is opening its safety requirements, test scenarios, metrics, tools, and source code that it has developed for its own autonomous taxis.
Former Nimble CEO Becomes New Leader Of Open-Source Container Vendor Sysdig
Propy Announces An Open Source Developer Program and gets listed on Bittrex
On April 17, 2018, global real estate store with a decentralized title registry Propy announced their open source Developer Program. The news were followed by an announcement from Bittrex, the most popular U.S.-based blockchain trading platform, on listing the PRO token. Propy users need tokens to execute the purchase process for real estate, located in California, as of today.
The idea behind Propy: it allows anyone to buy or sell real estate, anywhere, online. Propy provides an efficient crypto and fiat payment and an immutable record on the blockchain, ensuring that title deeds and property rights will be there forever.
Security: Updates, GrayKey, Google and Cilium
Applications: KStars, Kurly, Pamac, QEMU
Ubuntu Leftovers
today's howtos
