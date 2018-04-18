Language Selection

Red Hat: Storage, Liferay and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of April 2018 09:40:44 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Red Hat Gets Serious About Selling Open Source Storage

    If there is one consistent complaint about open source software over the past three decades that it has been on the rise, it is that it is too difficult to integrate various components to solve a particular problem because the software is not really enterprise grade stuff. Well, that is two complaints, and really, there are three because even if you can get the stuff integrated and running well, that doesn’t mean you can keep it in that state as you patch and update it. So now we are up to three complaints.

  • Red Hat Announces GA Of Storage One

    Today Red Hat Inc. announced the general availability of Red Hat Storage One. Storage One is Red Hat’s approach to web-scale enterprise storage with the best of both worlds: a hardware-optimized turnkey solution with the flexibility and scale of software-defined storage. Storage One is built on the rest of Red Hat’s storage portfolio.

    The huge increases in data volumes make options like software-defined storage (SDS) seem more and more attractive. However, adopting SDS can be complicated involving new skill sets and configurations to systems. Red Hat’s new Storage One is a plug-and-play SDS solution that the company states can meet the varying demands of modern workloads. Red Hat worked closely with its server hardware partners (Supermicro Computer being the first) to deliver a tightly packaged workload-optimized storage solution. The company goes on to state that Red Hat Storage One is not just SDS in name but offers an open, flexible, and modular solution that can easily be extended to meet the evolving needs of the modern enterprise.

  • Firelay partners with Red Hat to deliver Liferay DXP on OpenShift

    Firelay, a Liferay Certified Hosting Partner, has begun a collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, in order to deliver the Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. The availability for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform allows Firelay to support the full life cycle of Liferay DXP-projects that are based on container technology, both those using the cloud- as well as on-premises installations.

  • Our Book Has Been Released! Introducing Istio Service Mesh for Microservices
  • Now available: The ultimate DevOps hiring guide

    Hiring the right people and building a successful team is no easy task. There are many facets to consider when talking to candidates, from cultural fit and team dynamics to skills, knowledge, and problem-solving ability. The ultimate DevOps hiring guide will touch on all those areas and more. More importantly, the freely downloadable PDF will help you navigate the unique dynamics that encompass the DevOps movement.

  • Red Hat Summit 2018: Trends in cloud-native development
  • Flatpak's XDG-Desktop-Portal Adds Initial Support For Snaps

    Released yesterday was version 0.11 of the XDG Desktop Portal and with this release comes initial support for Snap packages.

    The XDG-Desktop-Portal package is the portal front-end service originally designed for Flatpak (originally XDG-Apps) and provide a number of the portals for sandboxed applications to access system information and services.

  • Fedora 27 Coloured Bash prompt
Security: Updates, GrayKey, Google and Cilium

  • Security updates for Wednesday
  • Hackers Leaked The Code Of iPhone Cracking Device “GrayKey”, Attempted Extortion
    The mysterious piece of hardware GrayKey might give a sense of happiness to cops because they can get inside most of the iPhone models currently active, including the iPhone X. The $30,000 device is known to crack a 4-digit iPhone passcode in a matter of a few hours, and a six-digit passcode in 3 days, or possibly 11 hours in ideal scenarios. That’s why security experts suggest that iOS users should keep an alphanumeric passcode instead of an all-number passcode.
  • Someone Is Trying to Extort iPhone Crackers GrayShift With Leaked Code
    Law enforcement agencies across the country are buying or have expressed interest in buying GrayKey, a device that can unlock up-to-date iPhones. But Grayshift, the company that makes the device, has attracted some other attention as well. Last week, an unknown party quietly leaked portions of GrayKey code onto the internet, and demanded over $15,000 from Grayshift—ironically, the price of an entry-level GrayKey—in order to stop publishing the material. The code itself does not appear to be particularly sensitive, but Grayshift confirmed to Motherboard the brief data leak that led to the extortion attempt.
  • It's not you, it's Big G: Sneaky spammers slip strangers spoofed spam, swamp Gmail sent files
    Google has confirmed spammers can not only send out spoofed emails that appear to have been sent by Gmail users, but said messages also appear in those users' sent mail folders. The Chocolate Factory on Monday told The Register that someone has indeed created and sent spam with forged email headers. These not only override the send address, so that it appears a legit Gmail user sent the message, but it also mysteriously shows up in that person's sent box as if they had typed it and emitted themselves. In turn, the messages would also appear in their inboxes as sent mail.
  • Cilium 1.0 Advances Container Networking With Improved Security
    For last two decades, the IPtables technology has been the cornerstone of Linux networking implementations, including new container models. On April 24, the open-source Cilium 1.0 release was launched, providing a new alternative to IPtables by using BPF (Berkeley Packet Filter), which improves both networking and security. The Cilium project's GitHub code repository defines the effort as Linux Native, HTTP Aware Network Security for Containers. Cilium development has been driven to date by stealth startup Covalent, which is led by CEO Dan Wendlandt, who well-known in the networking community for his work at VMware on software-defined networking, and CTO Thomas Graf, who is a core Linux kernel networking developer.

Applications: KStars, Kurly, Pamac, QEMU

  • KStars 2.9.5 is out!
    Autofocus module users would be happy to learn that the HFR value is now responsive to changing seeing conditions. Previously, the first successful autofocus operation would set the HFR Threshold value of which subsequent measurements are compared against during the in-sequence-focusing step.
  • Kurly – An Alternative to Most Widely Used Curl Program
    Kurly is a free open source, simple but effective, cross-platform alternative to the popular curl command-line tool. It is written in Go programming language and works in the same way as curl but only aims to offer common usage options and procedures, with emphasis on the HTTP(S) operations. In this tutorial we will learn how to install and use kurly program – an alternative to most widely used curl command in Linux.
  • Pamac – Easily Install and Manage Software on Arch Linux
    Arch Linux is one of the most popular Linux distribution available despite its apparent technicality. Its default package manager pacman is powerful but as time always tells, it is a lot easier to get certain things done using a mouse because GUI apps barely require any typing nor do they require you to remember any commands; and this is where Pamac comes in. Pamac is a Gtk3 frontend for libalpm and it is the GUI tool that Arch Linux users turn to the most when they aren’t in the mood to manage their software packages via the terminal; and who can blame them? It was specifically created to be used with Pacman.
  • QEMU 2.12 Released With RISC-V, Spectre/Meltdown & Intel vGPU Action
    QEMU 2.12 is now officially available as the latest stable feature update to this important component to the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

Ubuntu Leftovers

today's howtos

