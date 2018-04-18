Red Hat: Storage, Liferay and More
Red Hat Gets Serious About Selling Open Source Storage
If there is one consistent complaint about open source software over the past three decades that it has been on the rise, it is that it is too difficult to integrate various components to solve a particular problem because the software is not really enterprise grade stuff. Well, that is two complaints, and really, there are three because even if you can get the stuff integrated and running well, that doesn’t mean you can keep it in that state as you patch and update it. So now we are up to three complaints.
Red Hat Announces GA Of Storage One
Today Red Hat Inc. announced the general availability of Red Hat Storage One. Storage One is Red Hat’s approach to web-scale enterprise storage with the best of both worlds: a hardware-optimized turnkey solution with the flexibility and scale of software-defined storage. Storage One is built on the rest of Red Hat’s storage portfolio.
The huge increases in data volumes make options like software-defined storage (SDS) seem more and more attractive. However, adopting SDS can be complicated involving new skill sets and configurations to systems. Red Hat’s new Storage One is a plug-and-play SDS solution that the company states can meet the varying demands of modern workloads. Red Hat worked closely with its server hardware partners (Supermicro Computer being the first) to deliver a tightly packaged workload-optimized storage solution. The company goes on to state that Red Hat Storage One is not just SDS in name but offers an open, flexible, and modular solution that can easily be extended to meet the evolving needs of the modern enterprise.
Firelay partners with Red Hat to deliver Liferay DXP on OpenShift
Firelay, a Liferay Certified Hosting Partner, has begun a collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, in order to deliver the Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. The availability for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform allows Firelay to support the full life cycle of Liferay DXP-projects that are based on container technology, both those using the cloud- as well as on-premises installations.
Hiring the right people and building a successful team is no easy task. There are many facets to consider when talking to candidates, from cultural fit and team dynamics to skills, knowledge, and problem-solving ability. The ultimate DevOps hiring guide will touch on all those areas and more. More importantly, the freely downloadable PDF will help you navigate the unique dynamics that encompass the DevOps movement.
Released yesterday was version 0.11 of the XDG Desktop Portal and with this release comes initial support for Snap packages.
The XDG-Desktop-Portal package is the portal front-end service originally designed for Flatpak (originally XDG-Apps) and provide a number of the portals for sandboxed applications to access system information and services.
