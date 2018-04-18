Applications: KStars, Kurly, Pamac, QEMU
KStars 2.9.5 is out!
Autofocus module users would be happy to learn that the HFR value is now responsive to changing seeing conditions. Previously, the first successful autofocus operation would set the HFR Threshold value of which subsequent measurements are compared against during the in-sequence-focusing step.
Kurly – An Alternative to Most Widely Used Curl Program
Kurly is a free open source, simple but effective, cross-platform alternative to the popular curl command-line tool. It is written in Go programming language and works in the same way as curl but only aims to offer common usage options and procedures, with emphasis on the HTTP(S) operations.
In this tutorial we will learn how to install and use kurly program – an alternative to most widely used curl command in Linux.
Pamac – Easily Install and Manage Software on Arch Linux
Arch Linux is one of the most popular Linux distribution available despite its apparent technicality. Its default package manager pacman is powerful but as time always tells, it is a lot easier to get certain things done using a mouse because GUI apps barely require any typing nor do they require you to remember any commands; and this is where Pamac comes in.
Pamac is a Gtk3 frontend for libalpm and it is the GUI tool that Arch Linux users turn to the most when they aren’t in the mood to manage their software packages via the terminal; and who can blame them? It was specifically created to be used with Pacman.
QEMU 2.12 Released With RISC-V, Spectre/Meltdown & Intel vGPU Action
QEMU 2.12 is now officially available as the latest stable feature update to this important component to the open-source Linux virtualization stack.
