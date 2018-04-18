Openwashing: Microsoft, Apple and Symphony Software Foundation
SurfaceConstellations: Microsoft’s Open Source Platform Is The Multi Device Setup You Always Wanted [Ed: That's a Microsoft lie being relayed. Nothing FOSS about it.]
Microsoft's modular SurfaceConstellations system could redefine IT workstations
Microsoft's new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen
Apple Open Sources FoundationDB
Apple has made its FoundationDB core open source, and wants all future major development to be carried out openly. Apple acquired FoundationDB in 2015.
Symphony Software Foundation Becomes FINOS, Expands Charter, Adds New Corporate Members
Revamped Foundation Pushes Open-Source Collaboration in Finance
What do the cloud, big data and blockchain have in common? They all were aided in development through open-source or open-innovation — that is, collaborative — software development.
Open-source technology sharing isn’t new, but different industries have adopted its attributes faster than others. The technology industry, especially Silicon Valley, was the first to use the internet for open-source technology and share it with others to help and improve the software and other platforms, products and utilities through collaborative efforts.
For the financial services industry, the Symphony Software Foundation, newly renamed the Fintech Open Source Foundation, serves that purpose, and Tuesday, along with the name change, it announced several new members, including UBS, GitHub, Red Hat, Thomson Reuters and NodeSource, as well as an expanded charter, according to the nonprofit organization.
