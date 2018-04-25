Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is out
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS has been released. The new version of Ubuntu is available in Desktop, Server, Cloud and core variants, and it is a long-term support release which means that the Desktop, Server, Core and Kylin releases will be supported for five years until April 2023.
You can download the release version by following links in the release notes. The main Ubuntu website and download pages have yet to be updated.
Ubuntu systems running Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or Ubuntu 17.10 can be upgraded in the following way:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 891 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
3 days 21 hours ago