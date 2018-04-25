Language Selection

Gaming
  • Puzzle With Your Friends is now available

    As you might imagine, Puzzle With Your Friends allows you to build a series of puzzles by either yourself or cooperatively with a friend. It’s a casual sort of game, without much in the way of pressure or even points to worry about. Building the puzzle at your own pace is all that matters.

  • Pillars of Eternity II will be getting three post-launch content packs

    Pillars of Eternity II [Official Site] is the sequel to Obsidian’s successful RPG title and is a direct continuation of the original game’s story. Players resume the role of the Watcher and will be traveling to the Deadfire Archipelago where there’s pirates and hazards aplenty. I’m looking forward to seeing how this one shapes up as I generally enjoyed the first game, especially after some of the bigger irritations were dealt with by updates.

  • Get ready to face the Chaos Trials as 'Wizard of Legend' releases May 15th with Linux support

    Wizard of Legend [Official Site], the fast-paced dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements is going to officially release on May 15th with Linux support.

    The game was funded on Kickstarter, way back in July of 2016 with around $72K secured. It's been a little while since we followed it, but early impressions were good and it had a Linux demo build even back then.

  • A fresh Steam Beta Client finally fixes Unreal Engine screenshots on Linux

    Nothing huge here, but it's nice that Valve have finally fixed another issue that plagued Linux users for some time.

    For those who don't know, Steam has a built-in screenshot tool (Hit F12 while in-game) and you can then upload them to Steam directly for others to see. The problem is that UE4 games would just give a completely black shot and it's been a bug since as far back as 2014 (possibly even earlier) so it's good to see it squashed.

  • Space God is an incredibly colourful top-down shooter now on Linux

    We're certainly not short on top-down shooters, but Unreal Engine powered Space God is worth a look for sure.

  • Midnight Ultra, a colourful retro-inspired FPS is now on Linux

    Inspired by DOOM, Quake, and action games from a time long gone, Midnight Ultra [Official Site] is a very colourful FPS that just added Linux support.

Android Leftovers

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is out

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS has been released. The new version of Ubuntu is available in Desktop, Server, Cloud and core variants, and it is a long-term support release which means that the Desktop, Server, Core and Kylin releases will be supported for five years until April 2023. You can download the release version by following links in the release notes. The main Ubuntu website and download pages have yet to be updated. Ubuntu systems running Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or Ubuntu 17.10 can be upgraded in the following way: Read more

What Stratis learned from ZFS, Btrfs, and Linux Volume Manager

The reasons vary. First, let's consider ZFS. Originally developed by Sun Microsystems for Solaris (now owned by Oracle), ZFS has been ported to Linux. However, its CDDL-licensed code cannot be merged into the GPL-licensed Linux source tree. Whether CDDL and GPLv2 are truly incompatible is a subject for debate, but the uncertainty is enough to make enterprise Linux vendors unwilling to adopt and support it. Btrfs is also well-established and has no licensing issues. For years it was the "Chosen One" for many users, but it just hasn't yet gotten to where it needs to be in terms of stability and features. So, fuelled by a desire to improve the status quo and frustration with existing options, Stratis was conceived. Read more

3 questions about Kata Containers answered

Kata Containers is a new open source project licensed under Apache 2.0 and governed by the OpenStack Foundation that combines the speed of containers with the security of virtual machines. Kata Containers will be featured in a number of upcoming sessions at OpenStack Summit and KubeCon EU. Can't make it to either of those events? We've brought you answers to three of the top questions we hear from users. Read more

