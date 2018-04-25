Games Leftovers
Puzzle With Your Friends is now available
As you might imagine, Puzzle With Your Friends allows you to build a series of puzzles by either yourself or cooperatively with a friend. It’s a casual sort of game, without much in the way of pressure or even points to worry about. Building the puzzle at your own pace is all that matters.
Pillars of Eternity II will be getting three post-launch content packs
Pillars of Eternity II [Official Site] is the sequel to Obsidian’s successful RPG title and is a direct continuation of the original game’s story. Players resume the role of the Watcher and will be traveling to the Deadfire Archipelago where there’s pirates and hazards aplenty. I’m looking forward to seeing how this one shapes up as I generally enjoyed the first game, especially after some of the bigger irritations were dealt with by updates.
Get ready to face the Chaos Trials as 'Wizard of Legend' releases May 15th with Linux support
Wizard of Legend [Official Site], the fast-paced dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements is going to officially release on May 15th with Linux support.
The game was funded on Kickstarter, way back in July of 2016 with around $72K secured. It's been a little while since we followed it, but early impressions were good and it had a Linux demo build even back then.
A fresh Steam Beta Client finally fixes Unreal Engine screenshots on Linux
Nothing huge here, but it's nice that Valve have finally fixed another issue that plagued Linux users for some time.
For those who don't know, Steam has a built-in screenshot tool (Hit F12 while in-game) and you can then upload them to Steam directly for others to see. The problem is that UE4 games would just give a completely black shot and it's been a bug since as far back as 2014 (possibly even earlier) so it's good to see it squashed.
Space God is an incredibly colourful top-down shooter now on Linux
We're certainly not short on top-down shooters, but Unreal Engine powered Space God is worth a look for sure.
Midnight Ultra, a colourful retro-inspired FPS is now on Linux
Inspired by DOOM, Quake, and action games from a time long gone, Midnight Ultra [Official Site] is a very colourful FPS that just added Linux support.
